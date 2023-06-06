The best MagSafe PopSockets attach magnetically to any MagSafe-compatible phone (basically any iPhone from 12 to 14 Pro Max) to use as a grip or as a stand. They usually come in two parts. The PopGrip sticks to your phone, where you can click a PopTop (the bit you actually hold) into it, and it pushes down flat when not in use. This means you can text with one hand, snap better photos, and watch videos hands-free.
iPhone magsafe popsockets come in all sorts of patterns and colours, and the tops are swappable. Overall, if you have one of the best camera phones then getting the best PopSockets are a brilliant way to make them a bit more usable, a bit more safe, and a great way to add a dash of colour and design.
We've picked out the best MagSafe PopSockets for you, but honestly, there really aren't that many to choose from. So we've also included some fantastic MagSafe PopSocket alternatives that work in a similar way.
The best Magsafe PopSockets in 2023
Best basic MagSafe PopSocket
+ Lightweight
+ Lots of colours
This is the best MagSafe PopSocket for most people, because it quite simply does the job at a reasonable price. If you have particular colour or pattern demands, you'll likely find something to suit you within this range. However if you want something more sophisticated, you'd best carry on reading.
Most protecive MagSafe PopSocket
+ 10ft drop protection
+ Movable slide
If you walk around holding your phone by its PopGrip, it could come off and break. With this case, at least, it's less likely to be damage thanks to 10 feet of certified drop protection. It also features raised edges to protect your screen and an integrated slide provides a mount for your PopGrip.
Best PopSocket with a wallet
+ Shielded wallet
+ Room for three cards
This provides all the basic functions you expect from PopSockets, as well as giving you a room to stash your cards or maybe a bit of cash money. It has enough room inside for three cards, with an elastic sock keeping them secure, and protecting them from magnetic damage.
An effective MagSafe PopSocket alternative
+ Handy ring grip
+ Doubles as a stand
This MagSafe PopSockets alternative is cheap and easy to use. It works as both a grip and a stand, but it's all-metal, making it very sturdy, and uses a ring as its grip. The ring itself tilts through 125° if you're using it as a stand, while the ring holder rotates through the full 360°.
PopSocket alternative with a strong hold
+ Firm magnetic hold
+ Silicone-coated
Another ring-based alternative to a MagSafe PopSocket, this is a slightly more expensive option than Anker's offering (number 4), but we reckon it looks a little more snazzy and it's lighter (at 30g to the latter's 45g). It works in pretty much the same way, though.
Light and slim MagSafe PopSocket alternative
+ Minimal design
+ Thin and light
This is the thinnest (4.5mm) and lightest (28g) MagSafe PopSocket alternative there is. Functionally similar to numbers 4 and 5, the magnetic grip isn't quite as strong as what you get with the Spigen but it'll hold up to 1,000g, and there's a great choice of colours, too.
