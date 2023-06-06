The best MagSafe PopSockets attach magnetically to any MagSafe-compatible phone (basically any iPhone from 12 to 14 Pro Max) to use as a grip or as a stand. They usually come in two parts. The PopGrip sticks to your phone, where you can click a PopTop (the bit you actually hold) into it, and it pushes down flat when not in use. This means you can text with one hand, snap better photos, and watch videos hands-free.

iPhone magsafe popsockets come in all sorts of patterns and colours, and the tops are swappable. Overall, if you have one of the best camera phones then getting the best PopSockets are a brilliant way to make them a bit more usable, a bit more safe, and a great way to add a dash of colour and design.

We've picked out the best MagSafe PopSockets for you, but honestly, there really aren't that many to choose from. So we've also included some fantastic MagSafe PopSocket alternatives that work in a similar way.

The best Magsafe PopSockets in 2023

