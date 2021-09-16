The best under desk treadmills and treadmill desks allow you to keep fit while you work. If you have a standing desk, slipping a treadmill underneath it can let you get some exercise at the same time as you use your laptop. Result! And if you don't already have a standing desk, you might want to kill two birds with one stone, and buy one of the best treadmill desks instead.

Investing in one of the best under desk treadmills or a treadmill desk won't just make you fitter and healthier; it can also boost your productivity. Research and anecdotal experience suggest that by boosting your heart-rate as you work, you increase your ability to focus, your creative energy and your brainpower in general. So read on as we reveal the best under desk treadmills and best treadmill desks available today. We've got models at a range of budgets with links to the best current prices.

Note that treadmill desks are pretty heavy and so some are only available in limited locations. We've made a note in cases where a treadmill is only available in the US or the UK, for example. If you're thinking of buying an underdesk treadmill and want to buy a new desk separately, make sure you also see our guides to the best desks and best standing desks.

The best under desk treadmills available now

(Image credit: Citysports )

01. Citysports Treadmill The best walking treadmill under desk Specifications Max walking speed: 6 km/h (3.7 mph) Running surface: 430 x 1080mm (16.9 x 42.5) Max user weight: 110 kg (242 lbs) Dimensions: 1340 x 590 x 125 mm (52.7 x 23.2 x 4.9in) Reasons to buy + Simple and effective design + Easy to store + Quiet operation Reasons to avoid - Can't use for running

If you want to walk while you work, the Citysports Treadmill is our top recommendation. It’s nice and thin for sliding under your standing desk, and allows you to walk at up to 6 km/h (3.7 mph). And it boasts a wide range of features too.

You can track your calories, time and distance on the LCD screen to help you stick to your fitness goals. There’s a remote control for adjusting the speed as you walk. There are two moving wheels at the front that make it easy to move it from place to place. And built-in speakers means you can pump out your favourite music via Bluetooth for added inspiration.

The treadmill comes pre-lubricated and prompts you when you need to add extra oil (around every 100km). All this plus impressively quiet operation makes this, for our money, the best under desk treadmill you can buy today.

(Image credit: Mobovi )

02. Mobvoi Home Treadmill The best under desk treadmill that folds Specifications Max walking speed: 4 km/h (2.7 mph) Running surface: 400 x 1000mm (15.75 x 39.37in) Max user weight: 120 kg (265 lbs) Dimensions: 685 x 1244 x 1066mm (27 x 49 x 42in) Reasons to buy + Multi-use + Run at 12km/h + Easy to store Reasons to avoid - Not the cheapest

You’re most likely to know Mobvoi as a smartwatch brand, but this Chinese company produces a pretty fine treadmill too. And it not only works as an underdesk walking treadmill, it also transforms into a fully fledged running treadmill too.

Fold it down and it’s perfect for walking. With a height of just 4.4 inches (11cm), it’s very easy to fit under your standing desk, or wherever you’d like to use it, and it’s easy to store as well. You can walk at up to speeds of 4 km/h (2.7 mph). Alternatively, if you’re feeling more energetic, you can flip up the riser bar and transform it into a full running treadmill, which is capable of speeds up 12 km/h (7.5 mph). The treadmill is available on Amazon in the UK, while in the US, it can be bought from the Mobvoi website.

(Image credit: Costway)

03. SuperFit 2 in 1 Folding Treadmill The best under desk treadmill for value Specifications Max walking speed: 4 km/h (2.7 mph) Running surface: 400x1000mm (15.75 x 39.37in) Max user weight: 120 kg (265 lbs) Dimensions: 149 x 66.5 x 105 cm (upright) / 149 x 66.5 x 11 cm (folded) Reasons to buy + Value price + Run and walk + Non-slip belt Reasons to avoid - Fiddly to use

Here’s another great running treadmill that also folds down to become an under desk treadmill for walking, and it’s a fair bit cheaper than rivals like the Movobi. It lets you walk at your desk at a maximum speed of 4 km/h (2.7mph), and when the handrail is raised, you can run at up to 12 km/h (7.45 mph).

The motor is nice and quiet, allowing you to use it in a crowded office without disturbing people too much. Its steel frame and multi-layer shield design is sturdy and shock-absorbing, and the five-layer, non-slip belt keeps you safe from stumbling.

Bluetooth speakers let you play your music from your phone, and two wheels at the front make it easy to move around. The LED display monitors your progress and stats in real-time. There’s a safety key to shut down the treadmill in an emergency, and it also comes with a remote control, and an LED display showing time, speed, distance and calories.

On the downside, it doesn’t fold down quite as well as the Movobi, it’s a little fiddlier to use, and the power cord is quite short. But despite these niggles, it does represent excellent value. It's available in several colours.

(Image credit: Egofit Walker Pro)

04. Egofit Walker Pro The best under desk treadmill for serious exercise Specifications Max walking speed: 5 km/h (3.1 mph) Running surface: 419.1 x 858.5mm (16.5 x 33.8) Max user weight: 110 kg (242 lbs) Dimensions: 962 x 545 x 190mm (37.87 x 21.46 x 7.48in) Reasons to buy + Small and portable + Quiet Reasons to avoid - Expensive - Unsuitable for 6ft+ height

Want to get some serious exercise while working at your desk? The Egofit Walker Pro has a five-degree incline, so it's certainly going to get your blood pumping. That's probably going to be beyond the abilities of most people, but if you're the sporty type you may relish the challenge. Unless you're six feet or over because the device is not suitable for people this tall.

Otherwise, this device has plenty to offer. You can operate it via app or remote control. It has two front wheels to help you move it around. Sound levels don't go beyond 70DB, so you could even use it during conference calls. And overall, it's well made from alloy steel, with an auto lubrication system to keep everything running smoothly. It's a little on the pricey side, but there is a 30-day money-back guarantee.

The best treadmill desks in 2021

(Image credit: Lander)

01. Lander Treadmill Desk The best treadmill desk in the US Specifications Desk height range: 24.5-50.5in (62-128cm); optional height extenders add 6in (15cm) Desk dimensions: 30 x 41-95in (76 x 104-241cm) Desk weight capacity: 360 lbs (163kg) Max walking speed: 2.5mph (4 km/h) Walking surface: 20 x 50in (50 x 127cm) Max user weight: 400 lbs (242 lbs) Reasons to buy + High-class treadmill + Ergonomic keyboard tray + 98% assembled Reasons to avoid - No good for running

The Lander Treadmill Desk isn't cheap, but it's the most sophisticated setup for walking while you work that's available in the US today. Available in a variety of configurations that will suit people of different heights, it's based around the ThermoTread GT. This is a purpose-built treadmill built specifically for office-based walking (not running) with an LCD console that can track your time, speed, and miles.

This is a premium, American-made standing desk that offers an intuitive height adjustment system, via Bluetooth controller, and very quiet operation. This treadmill desk also incorporates an ergonomic SteadyType keyboard tray, to make typing while walking a comfortable and pleasurable experience. You can set this keyboard at any angle up to 85 degrees, allowing for a neutral arm/wrist position while standing and walking.

This treadmill desk arrives 98 per cent assembled, and comes with a 100-day '100 per cent Satisfaction' guarantee. You also get lifetime warranty on the steel frame, a 15-year warranty on all motors and electronics, and a 15-year warranty on the 3D-laminate desktop. The desk is available in the US from the iMovR website.

(Image credit: LifeSpan )

2. LifeSpan Workplace Treadmill-desk TR1200-DT7 The best treadmill desk available in the UK and Europe Specifications Desk height range: 27.5-50in (70-127 cm) Desk dimensions: 28.5 x 63in (72 x 160cm) Desk weight capacity: 220 lbs (100kg) Max walking speed: 4mph (6.4km/h) Walking surface: 20 x 50in (50 x 127cm) Max user weight: 350 lbs (158kg) Reasons to buy + Near-silent running + Good safety features + Preset speeds Reasons to avoid - Limited guarantee on components

The LifeSpan Treadmill Desk TR1200-DT7 is available from the maker's websites in both the US and Europe, and we believe it's one of the best treadmill desks around. It teams an electronically height adjustable desk, with a black base and black, white or grey desktop (96.5-182.8 cm), together with a near-silent treadmill.

The integrated console allows you to preset your speed, which can be anywhere between 0.6 and 6 km/h. The treadmill has a small footprint (174 x 96.5 x 121.9cm) and you can place a bosu ball or a chair on it, to swap between standing and seated work.

The desktop is available in four different sizes (96.5 cm, 121.9 cm, 152.4 cm and 182.8 cm) so you can customise your purchase to suit your working needs. There's a patented internal cabling system, Intelli Guard, which ensures the treadmill only runs when you are using it, and there's an emergency stop to further ensure your safety. The frame comes with a lifetime guarantee, with two and three-year guarantees on the parts and motor respectively.

(Image credit: Energize)

3. Energize Treadmill Desk Workstation The best treadmill desk for customisation (USA only) Specifications Desk height range: 22-48in (optional height extenders add 6in) Desk dimensions: 30 x 47-71in Desk weight capacity: 265 lbs (120kg) Max walking speed: 2.5mph (4 km/h) Walking surface: 20 x 50in (50 x 127cm) Max user weight: Not specified Reasons to buy + Very configurable + Ergonomic tabletop + High tolerance Reasons to avoid - Only for USA

This excellent treadmill desk, available in the USA only, combines the same ThermoTread GT treadmill featured in the Lander Treadmill Desk (number one on our list) with the Energize desk, said to be the world's most configurable standing desk.

This American-made desk comes with an exclusive, ergonomically-contoured, 3D laminated tabletop. It also boasts an above-average height range, lift capacity, and transit speed, and includes a USB port for you to update the treadmill’s software. The base has been robot-engineered to the highest precision tolerances, and there's a 15-year warranty on all base components. The product is available in the US from the iMovR website.

