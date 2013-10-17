Take care of business with the latest Computer Arts!

Everyone knows that great client relationships are the key to growing your creative reputation, generating a higher turnover and producing more fulfilling design work. The tricky part is making them happen.

Issue 220 of Computer Arts unlocks the secrets to strengthening your client partnerships in a special Industry Issues feature entitled 'Taking care of business'.

Power of dreams

Client relationships don’t come much better than the fruitful long-term partnership enjoyed by Wieden+Kennedy and Honda.

Remember Grrr, The Impossible Dream? And Cog - widely regarded as the best car ad in history? In this issue's Special Report, Computer Arts explores exactly what can happen when talented designers team up with an enlightened, understanding client.

Elsewhere in the issue, Hoss Gifford talks 'meh' and Mike Tyson ("Everyone has a plan 'til they get punched in the mouth") in a persuasive argument for getting your hands dirty and making "unplanned magic".

Talented design duo Sawdust go behind the scenes on Shanghai Ranking, their stunning 350-page university guide with a difference. And creative director Jordi Bares relives the explosive moment that Realise Studio brought Rankin’s vision for G-Star Raw to life.

If all this wasn't enough, issue 220 of Computer Arts also comes with a brand new video installment of The Designer Series, this month blowing open the doors of world-leading branding agency Wolff Olins.

Also inside the November issue:

Sweet rock and roll: Tara McPherson on astrophysics, Japanese influences and why her work is anything but 'lowbrow'

"The stupidity of white space. Who gives a fuck!" Stefan Sagmeister engages in verbal fisticuffs on-stage at AGI Open

How the computer gaming industry is getting a refreshing visual makeover

Just the two of us: why working your way up the career ladder doesn't have to mean sacrificing your creativity

And introducing Underline, the Toronto-based studio that specialises in elevating the simple to the elegant

You'll also find the latest design, illustration and motion graphics projects from the globe's freshest new creative talent, plus all the usual news, in-depth analysis and thought-provoking opinion. Don't miss it.

