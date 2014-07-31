6 things not to say to a photographer

Whether you work for a design agency or you're on your own as a freelancer, you're bound to come into contact with some pretty frustrating clients. Whilst there's no easy way to escape clients from hell, you can use their ridiculous requests for your own inspiration.

A couple of weeks ago we brought you an entertaining series of typography posters from Zerouno that collated all the ridiculous quotes they've received from clients over the years, under the heading Things not to say to a graphic designer. Well now they've done a follow-up called What not to say to a photographer.

Anyone who's ever tried to earn a living from professional photography will wince in horror at some of these irritatingly common comments and requests...

What would you add to the list? Let us know in the comments below!