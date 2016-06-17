19 things not to say to a graphic designer

As a graphic designer – whether you work with a creative director at a design agency or you're working from home as a freelancer – you're bound to come into contact with some pretty frustrating clients. Whilst there's no easy way to escape clients from hell, you can use their ridiculous requests for your own inspiration.

This project from Zerouno collates all the ridiculous quotes they've received from clients over the years and turns them into some rather wonderful typography posters. It's a hilarious and often shocking insight into what clients want of their designers.

If you hear any of these whilst undertaking a project, it might be time to dump a client but if that's not an option, you could turn it into a fun project such as this. Have you heard any of these yourself? Let us know – we'd love to hear about it!