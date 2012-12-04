European Design Awards 2013: student category

Fancy an all expenses paid trip to Belgrade Design Week? That's the prize on offer to the winner of the returning student category at the European Design Awards 2013.

Here's everything you need to know to enter:

Submit any design – print or digital – that would, had it been published, have fitted in another category

School projects are also eligible

Projects must be initialised or assigned by your school, college or university

And here's what you can win:

Travel to and from Belgrade and three-star hotel accommodation for four nights

VIP pass for all Belgrade Design Week and European Design Awards events – three-day conference, awards ceremony, the works

€1,000 spending money

There was no student category at last year's awards, so projects completed in either 2011 or 2012 will be accepted. The deadline for entries is Thursday February 28 2013. Submission fee is €49.20 including VAT.

For further information visit European Design or see the video below: