Break into book illustration with ImagineFX magazine

Whether you're a budding book illustrator, or just want to shore up your drawing skills, the new issue of ImagineFX, on sale now, has loads to offer. There's also a free 226-page ebook worth £10.49, that's full of art inspiration.

Take a look at this preview of the new issue:

If you paint digitally or use traditional methods, this issue is filled with relevant pro artist tips and tricks, plus an in depth interview with The Spiderwick Chronicles creator Tony DiTerlizzi.

You can find out how Justin Gerrard created the beautiful cover, and there are workshops on creating a mixed media book cover, painting an original Harry Potter illustration, and exploring gothic art.

All this plus your usual favourites: a 16-page section dedicated to traditional art; the latest news from the fantasy art community; digital and traditional art FXPose galleries; and many more workshops and Q&As.

There's also loads of assets available to download for the tutorials, along with video workshops. See the magazine for more details.

Plus - free 226-page ebook

Included with issue 120 is this brilliant 226-page ebook Fantasy Art. It features the best of ImagineFX issue 1-10. Read our interviews with art legends including Frank Frazetta and Chris Foss, and learn the techniques that pro artists use. It's worth £10.49/$13.99, but buy ImagineFX 120 and Fantasy Art is yours for free!