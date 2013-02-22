Topics

AOI Illustration Awards 2013: final call for entries

Calling all illustrators: AOI's prestigious competition is open for entries - but hurry! You have to submit your entry by Thursday 28 February 2013

The Association of Illustrators (AOI) is calling for entries for its annual competition. There are eight categories for submissions: Advertising; Books; Children’s Books; Design; Editorial & Social Comment; Public Realm; Research & Knowledge Communication; and Self-initiated Projects.

Each category will be judged by a panel of three distinguished industry professionals, with the chair for 2013 Varoom editor John O'Reilly.

A shortlist of 16 winners will be selected – with two overall award winners announced in the Professional Illustration and New Talent categories. The winners will be announced at a ceremony and exhibition at Somerset house in October.

The AOI is a non-profit trade association with a membership that includes freelance illustrators, agents, clients, students and colleges. The Illustration Awards, formerly known as Images, is now entering its 40th year.

