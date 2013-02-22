AOI Illustration Awards 2013: final call for entries

The Association of Illustrators (AOI) is calling for entries for its annual competition. There are eight categories for submissions: Advertising; Books; Children’s Books; Design; Editorial & Social Comment; Public Realm; Research & Knowledge Communication; and Self-initiated Projects.

Each category will be judged by a panel of three distinguished industry professionals, with the chair for 2013 Varoom editor John O'Reilly.

A shortlist of 16 winners will be selected – with two overall award winners announced in the Professional Illustration and New Talent categories. The winners will be announced at a ceremony and exhibition at Somerset house in October.

The AOI is a non-profit trade association with a membership that includes freelance illustrators, agents, clients, students and colleges. The Illustration Awards, formerly known as Images, is now entering its 40th year.