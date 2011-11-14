CA Inspiration - 14 November

It's a short week of inspiration this week because I'm not here on Friday, so let's make the rest of the week count! Get your things in for tomorrow via Twitter, or just click this and paste in your link.

Michael Knig - Earth - via Elliot Ross



Amaranta Martinez - Olga Skateboard



Johanna Harma - Stick Around



Stephan van den Brink - DACS



Matthew Green - Down to the Woods - via Cat Neligan



Rachel Shaw - Letter Forms - via Si Ellis



Beeple - Subprime - via Oliver Sin



Marcelo Schultz - Tropical Paradise



Uniqlo - Calendar



Alberto Seveso - Disastro Ecologico - via Design Assassin

