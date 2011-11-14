Topics

CA Inspiration - 14 November

By () Graphic design  

Give your aesthetic glands a treat with today's superlative selection

It's a short week of inspiration this week because I'm not here on Friday, so let's make the rest of the week count! Get your things in for tomorrow via Twitter, or just click this and paste in your link.

Michael Knig - Earth - via Elliot Ross

Amaranta Martinez - Olga Skateboard

Amaranta Martinez - Olga Skateboard

Johanna Harma - Stick Around

Johanna Harma - Stick Around

Stephan van den Brink - DACS

Stephan van den Brink - DACS

Matthew Green - Down to the Woods

Matthew Green - Down to the Woods - via Cat Neligan

Rachel Shaw - Letter Forms

Rachel Shaw - Letter Forms - via Si Ellis

Beeple - Subprime - via Oliver Sin

Marcelo Schultz - Tropical Paradise

Marcelo Schultz - Tropical Paradise

Uniqlo - Calendar

Uniqlo - Calendar

Alberto Seveso - Disastro Ecologico

Alberto Seveso - Disastro Ecologico - via Design Assassin

See more Graphic design articles

Related articles