4 great design annuals for 2017

2016 was yet another incredible year for design, with events, awards and more proving the impeccable array of talent from across the world. To celebrate this feat, design publications have gathered together the very best examples of work to showcase the year's design landmarks – and to provide inspiration and proffer clues to 2016's trends. Here's our pick of the very best annuals around.

The Design Annual showcases the very best work and trends from the last 12 months

The Design Annual is a beautifully presented 224-page book, showcasing the very best work and trends from the last 12 months. Compiled by the editors of Computer Arts, net magazine, 3D World, and Creative Bloq, this book highlights award-winning work from around the world, in the fields of typography, print, branding, graphic design, packaging, web design, illustration and more!

“This is no Annual," explains previous D&AD President Andy Sandoz. "Well, it is. It’s an amazing one. A celebrated collection of the very best in design and advertising from across the globe. No dust-gathering ornament to last year. It’s a signpost to the next. No Annual, this is a manual.

A design annual packed with inspiration from award-winning art directors

The Graphis Design Annual 2016 features the most compelling design work of the year selected from hundreds of international entries. This volume includes Platinum award winners including Brad Bartlett Design, LA, Pentagram, Airbnb and Jones Knowles Ritchie Inc. You won't be short of inspiration here!

AIGA showcase the best entries from their competitions throughout the year

Every year, AIGA put together a series of catalogues to showcase the best examples of design excellence. These catalogues - coming in both digital and print - feature photographs of each award-winning selection as well as jurors' comments and extensive credits. Pick your favourite to suit your design discipline.

