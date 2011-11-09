Design for change: win cash, publicity and prizes

This is your chance to make real difference to other people's lives and yours -- by entering the Creative Catalyst: Design For Change competition.

Creative Catalyst gives you the opportunity to shout about your favourite causes with the 10 best designs being shown at the onedotzero_adventures festival in London (23-27 November 2011) and on public buildings in Berlin.

Shortlisted entries will also be awarded £1,000's worth of Veer credits to help with future creative projects. A selection of the existing entries can also be found on the Creative Catalyst gallery.

Design for change

The eventual winner of the Creative Catalyst competition will receive £2,000's worth of Veer credits, plus a £2,000 donation to the charity of their choice. The winning work will also be featured in Computer Arts magazine, alongside a profile of the artist.

All previously unregistered entrants can also claim one of four Veer creative toolkits containing images and fonts worth £180, but hurry -- the closing date for competition entries is Monday 14 November 2011.

All Creative Catalyst competition entries will being judged by a panel of leading design luminaries, which include Computer Arts' editor Rob Carney; Billy Tennant, creative director at Veer; and Shane Walter, co-founder and creative director of onedotzero.

The winner will be announced on Wednesday 23 November 2011.