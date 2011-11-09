Topics

Design for change: win cash, publicity and prizes

Graphic design  

Show your support for your favourite causes by entering the Creative Catalyst design competition. Created in conjunction with Computer Arts

This is your chance to make real difference to other people's lives and yours -- by entering the Creative Catalyst: Design For Change competition.

Creative Catalyst gives you the opportunity to shout about your favourite causes with the 10 best designs being shown at the onedotzero_adventures festival in London (23-27 November 2011) and on public buildings in Berlin.

Shortlisted entries will also be awarded £1,000's worth of Veer credits to help with future creative projects. A selection of the existing entries can also be found on the Creative Catalyst gallery.

Design for change

The eventual winner of the Creative Catalyst competition will receive £2,000's worth of Veer credits, plus a £2,000 donation to the charity of their choice. The winning work will also be featured in Computer Arts magazine, alongside a profile of the artist.

All previously unregistered entrants can also claim one of four Veer creative toolkits containing images and fonts worth £180, but hurry -- the closing date for competition entries is Monday 14 November 2011.

All Creative Catalyst competition entries will being judged by a panel of leading design luminaries, which include Computer Arts' editor Rob Carney; Billy Tennant, creative director at Veer; and Shane Walter, co-founder and creative director of onedotzero.

The winner will be announced on Wednesday 23 November 2011.

