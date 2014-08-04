Download this free ebook on portrait photography today

Photo by Brian Higbee

If you're looking to improve your portraiture photography skills, there's no one better to learn from than the professionals. And here's a great ebook offering just that – that won't cost you a penny.

Photo by George Elder

Photowoah is a blog that curates the latest books, DVDs, Photoshop actions and other products to help you improve your photography. And if you head there right now you can download The Portrait Collective Volume 1 for free, with no strings attached.

Photo by Ben Zucker

The beautifully designed book contains 10 interviews with 10 world-class portrait photographers, all willing to examine their craft and reveal their secrets.

You’ll read how important art history is to Erik Madigan Heck, one of the most respected fashion photographers in the world, how to capture a portrait big enough for Hollywood with Brian Higbee, how shoot the best environmental portraits with Kristina Loggia and much more.

Photo by Mark Peckmezian

Download The Portrait Collective Volume 1 today here. You just need to provide your name, email and a password. And be sure to let us know what you think of it!