Fotolia presents: Alexander Otto

Once a month, Fotolia makes a PSD file created by one of the world's top digital artists available as a free download. The project, currently in its second year, is called TEN. June's image comes courtesy of Hamburg-based, multidisciplinary creative Alexander Otto.

We caught up with him to find out more ...

Computer Arts: Why did you get involved with TEN?

Alexander Otto: “I believe the TEN project is a great learning opportunity. I wish, back when I was starting out, someone had shared their Photoshop files with me. It would have helped me understand better how various techniques work. I'm a huge fan of tutorials”.

CA: Tell us about the file you're sharing ...

AO: Their journey is “a story about a young couple. My artwork represents individual moments of their lives. Little stories that were important to them. Different places, different feelings and moments lost in time.”

CA: What advice do you have for young artists?

AO: Whatever it is that makes a great artist can be gone in a second. Job promotions, prestige and awards give you the feeling that you're good. But you have to be careful not to be blinded by such moments. One should not get too comfortable with success, because tomorrow things could be different.

Otto's artwork will be available free for 24 hours in PSD format on Monday 10 June. Visit: www.tenbyfotolia.com