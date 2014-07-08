Great illustrations strip movie characters back to their essential gear

The illustrative series celebrates the clothes of Back to the Future

Cult films are often noted for their iconic characters, set designs and props. With these films comes a wealth of merchandise and iconic items that those characters once wore, owned or carried. Over the years, films like Back to the Future and Ghostbusters have become known for their costumes as much as they have their storylines.

Based in Collorado, Ryan Putham works with his wife as Rype Arts -- a design studio that focuses on small businesses. Here, they've worked together to create a series of illustrations that celebrate the costumes of those iconic characters.

From the Back to the Future franchise to the Ghostbusters' gear, it's a simple yet striking illustration project that has us rushing home to re-watch our favourite movies. Love them as much as us? You'll be pleased to know you can buy prints in Ryan's store.

What do you make of this illustrated series? Let us know in the comments box below!