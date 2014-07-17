Iconic Batman illustrations celebrate 75 years of the Dark Knight

Click the image to see the 75 years of Batman poster

Batman is a creation of one of the best comic book artists ever and over time, he has come in many shapes, forms and sizes. You might find it hard to believe, but Batman has reached the ripe age of 75 and Mexican illustrator Salvador Anguiano wanted to do something to celebrate. So, he created this iconic Dark Knight moments poster.

"Batman has got such a rich history that in the end, it was really hard to choose just one era to pay tribute to one of the greatest characters in popular culture, so I'm paying tribute to as much of said history as I can!" he xplains. "I decided to choose 75 Batmen each representing an important moment in Batman's long career. They're grouped into Comics & Videogames/Film & TV/Animation which you can tell by the colours used in each group.

"Since there's so many of them I chose a pretty sober geometric style to keep them consistent, yet it was a lot of fun trying to keep the traits of each particular Batman recognisable." Take a look at some close-up illustrations and behind-the-scenes snaps below.

