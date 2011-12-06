Topics

Inspiration Gallery - 06 December

Jim McCauley fears he may well be sleepily hallucinating today's inspirational selection

Despite it blatantly not being Christmas yet, last night we went out for our Christmas party, which involved bowling, curry and many drinks, into the early hours. It's all a little subdued in the office today, but I'm not about to let that get in the way of a big helping of inspiration. Or at least, a medium-sized one. Enjoy, and send things for tomorrow! As ever, via Twitter, or just click this and paste in your link.

Danny Allison - 50 Words For Snow

Blair Wightman - Calamari

Jason Stanley - A Good Song

Kiborz - Thus Far

Pixel One - Advent Calendar

Ella Tjader - There Was A Red Fox...

Ross Crawford - Untitled

Tony Zagoraios - Sms Facts

Samuel Nudds - International

Samuel Nudds - International - via James Sandquest

Dare - Whistler Film Festival - via Andy Martin

