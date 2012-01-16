Topics

Inspiration Gallery - 16 January

A new week and another 10 pieces of design inspiration, as submitted by you and picked by Jim McCauley

It's nice to leave the submission of gallery work to you lot and select from what's submitted, but sometimes I spot something that I really like and just have to include it. Today's one of those days, with Sebastian Schmieg's Search By Image animation. He fed Google's Search By Image function a transparent PNG, searched and then kept feeding the search results back in. The end result's hypnotic and a bit geeky and, I think, a fantastic misuse of the technology. Don't forget to send things in for tomorrow! That's right - via Twitter, or just click this and paste in your link.

Alexandra Soranescu - Oscar Wilde Quotes: "The only way to get rid of temptation is to yield to it"

Sebastian Schmieg - Search by Image

Liam Smith - Forest Guardian

James Flint - Chips To Sushi

Art and Graft - Spectrum

Brandon Schaefer - Mon Oncle - via Rob Redman

Rob Bailey - Licktronica poster

Rob Bailey - Licktronica poster - via James Wignall

Headless Productions - The Strange Case of Dad's Missing Head - via Sara

Tristan Palmer - Experimental Typography magazine

Beau Deeley - Vitis Animae

