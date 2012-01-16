Inspiration Gallery - 16 January

It's nice to leave the submission of gallery work to you lot and select from what's submitted, but sometimes I spot something that I really like and just have to include it. Today's one of those days, with Sebastian Schmieg's Search By Image animation. He fed Google's Search By Image function a transparent PNG, searched and then kept feeding the search results back in. The end result's hypnotic and a bit geeky and, I think, a fantastic misuse of the technology. Don't forget to send things in for tomorrow! That's right - via Twitter, or just click this and paste in your link.

