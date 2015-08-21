Get Computer Arts' exclusive creative salary survey free

Are you paid enough as a designer? How many of your peers received a pay rise this year (and why)? What's the pay like on the next rung of the career ladder? And where are the best-paid cities around the world to be a designer?

This month Computer Arts has tackled the tricky issue of cold, hard cash head-on with a special money issue. On sale now, it's packed with top advice for negotiating the salary you deserve, and reveals the design skills that really sell.

To help arm you with all the facts, you'll also get a free download of the results of Computer Arts' exclusive Creative Salary Survey 2015 – complete with stunning infographics that illustrate the results.

Of course, it's not all about salaries. This month's special report reveals how leading studios approach the dark art of budgeting to ensure they wring the maximum possible creative impact from every client's available cash. Find out how they spend smarter, while still making the right amount of profit.

Special report: how to make creative budgets work

There's even a handy guide to all the best tools, services and utilities on offer for keeping track of your bottom-line and, crucially, staying on top of cashflow.

Turn creativity into cash

That's not all. This issue, a top London-based illustrator offers his freelance strategy for survival in the face of late-paying clients, while YouWorkForThem's Michael Paul Young laments the mainstream trend of selling font bundles at massively cut-down prices.

Super-talented design director GMUNK talks in-camera magic and light effects

Also, follow GBH's Dave Wood in the print execution of Arsenal FC and Puma's 2014-15 kit launch, and talented design director GMUNK talks light manipulation, stylized environments and winning work with his favourite DJ.

Here's the bad news: there are only a limited number of copies of CA issue 244 available online, so if you want to get hold of this year's special money issue, you'll need to order a copy quickly.

But here's the good news: if you sign up to a subscription to Computer Arts today, you can save up to a whopping 54 per cent - and you'll never miss an issue.

Get 29 per cent off a print subscription, 31 per cent off a digital subscription – and save a massive 54 per cent on a print and digital bundle, which gives you all the tactile benefits of print alongside the bonus digital content inside the interactive edition.

Just toggle between the three options to see the savings you can make.

Inside CA's special money issue…

Cover design for Computer Arts issue 244 by Mystery Meat

Spend smarter: discover the key financial lessons that successful studios had to learn to turn creativity into cash

Get on top of your cash-flow: all the tools, services and utilities you need to master your budgeting, from time management to workflow

Mr Bingo chats about his crazy Kickstarter, plus a root around illustrator Steve Simpson's studio

Expert invoicing tips

Talented design director Gmunk talks light manipulation and stylized environments

The creative duo at Studio Yukiko discuss why they upped sticks from Brighton to found a studio in Berlin

YouWorkForthem's Michael Paul Young laments the mainstream trend of selling font bundles at massively cut-down prices

London-based illustrator Ben Tallon offers his freelance strategy for survival in the face of late-paying clients

Behind the scenes on a bold rebrand to put cancer researchers out of a job, some summer-inspired drink/drive posters, plus a 360-degree installation in a dome

Video walk-through: follow GBH's Dave Wood in the print execution of Arsenal FC and Puma's 2014-15 kit launch

The world's best new graphic design, illustration and motion graphics work

And much, much more...

The most exciting new design, illustration and motion graphics work from around the world

CA money special: find out how to get paid what you deserve

CA money special: Studio Yukiko talk creative bravery