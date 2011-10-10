Kern Type, the kerning game

"Your mission is simple: achieve pleasant and readable text by distributing the space between letters. Typographers call this activity kerning."

This is the introduction into Kern Type - a rather good game for type-lovers everywhere by Mark MacKay for Method of Action. The premise of Kern Type is simple, click on the letters and using your arrow keys or mouse (or if you're on an iPad, your fingers) kern the letters. You will be rated out of 100 depending on how close you are to the 'typographer's solution'.

Test your type knowledge against other designers in the studio now at Kern Type. As you can see from the shot below, our designers here are pretty good at it (and so they should be!).