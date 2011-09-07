As you can see from the photos, this show is definitely worth a visit if you're in the area. It includes, in the words of Mister Millerchip, "38 ink drawings on ellie poo paper, five clocks, a book, a bowler hat, a protest placard, a full tuxedo, dancing, a wall of unfortunate sex, 30 limited edition T-shirts, 10 limited edition screen prints, a chap called Lars, 50 digital prints, a lady called Ruby, several poscas, beers, a bow tie, a shit load of brogues and a chubby image maker."

The exhibition is on now until September 29th. Unfortunately it's a fair few miles from Bath, so I have had a good gander on Mister Millerchip's Facebook page instead.

The Pure Gallery

151 Park View

Whitley Bay, United Kingdom

Thursday, September 1 at 7:00pm - September 29 at 4:30pm