Olympia illustration compo

Olympia, the grand Victorian exhibition venue in West London, is turning 125 this year. To mark the occasion they're running a campaign promoting the building's rich history and everything it has to offer. And, they're running a competition to find the next big star in illustration - the prize is to see your work on streetside banners and a cheque for £500.

The competition has been put together by EC&O, the owner of Olympia, alongside Form, the London design agency which is designing the identity and promotional material for the venue's 125th anniversary. If you win, you'll be the forth in a quartet of illustrators which includes the legendary Rob Ryan, Sir Peter Blake and Sanna Annukka.

The identity Form has put together is all about celebration, but in a sophisticated and contemporary way, according to Paula Benson, co-founder of Form. This could be useful when it comes to what you submit for the competition.

Rob Ryan, Peter Blake and Sanna Annukka were chosen in the tradition of major venues and organisations in London working with the leading creatives of the day. "Peter Blake has been a hero of ours for many years and his profile is a high as its ever been with him working on the Brits visuals this year and reworking his classic Sergeant Pepper – he also remembers a lot of the heritage of the venue so has a personal take," explains Benson.

"Rob Ryan has become a bit of a legend in recent years and his work is iconic yet playful and his human approach appealed to us. Sanna’s work has a hint of retro to it which we felt was appropriate to celebrate for this anniversary but more than anything we just love her bold shapes and colours which lend themselves to this project," she adds.

Click here for details on entering. The closing date is 30 April 2012.