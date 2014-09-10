Pastel illustrations keep the spirit of summer alive

Fall in love with the work of this Swedish illustrator

Now that the summer months are drawing to a close, you'll be seeing more winter designs coming out of the works just in time for the festive period. Whilst some will be pulling on their scarfs and gloves, others will be pining for the summer sun to come back. These illustrations will certainly please the latter.

Johanna Astrén is an illustrator based in Gothenburg and Stockholm in Sweden. Focusing on everything from olgotypes and visual branding, catalogues and brochures, books and covers, retail and store campaigns, it's her editorial illustrations that we've fallen in love with.

Packed full of pastel and bright colours as well as flowing shapes and sun–kissed inspired backdrops, Astrén is keeping summer here for good. We've picked out a few of our sunny favourites but be sure to check out her website for more summery goodness.

