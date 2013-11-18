10 stunningly beautiful winter designs

The blistering months of the winter have arrived, with many of you wrapping up and settling down for some serious hibernation. Whilst you're knuckling down for those last minute Christmas designs before the holidays, we've gathered up the best designs inspired by these chilly winter months. Be sure to wrap up warm for this read!

01. Tree bookcase

Bare branches are used for bookshelf inspiration

One of the most saddening aspects of winter is that all those beautiful red, yellow, orange and brown leaves adorning the trees during autumn fall to the floor - leaving a stark and naked set of branches in its wake. Thankfully, this bookshelf designed by Twentyfirst has turned that into a thing of beauty.

02. Winter paper art

A 3d paper sculpture inspired by the change of seasons

This 3D paper sculpture was inspired by the effects of winter on nature. "I am inspired by nature and the change of season. This is my own surreal, whimsical, interpretation of winter," designer DeeDeeJacq explains. The paper sculpture is handmade with a soft colour palette of blues, greys, greens, and white.

03. Winter portrait

The portrait of a girl represents the season of winter

German based digital painter Martin Grohs created four portraits in four hours to each represent a different season. "I constantly try to improve my skills and try new techniques," he says. "Especially my digital painting skills - that's why I decided to do this project." This girl represents winter, with a further three representing spring, summer and autumn. See the full project over on Behance.

04. Tom Hovey

We love the juxtaposition of colours used in this Tom Hovey illustration

Tom Hovey is a Welsh illustrator based in Bristol, whose multi-disciplinary style and execution in design has stolen our hearts. We love the stark contrast of the wintery blue in this drawing, with the warming tones of the bright pink. Be sure to check out his other works over on his official website.

05. Fear of Flying

This award-winning animation tells the tale of a bird with a fear of flying and his attempts to avoid heading south for the winter. It's a live-action-animated short film with absolutely no stop-motion and was written and directed by Conor Finnegan. We guarantee after you watch this one, you'll have a huge smile on your face.

06. Enjoy Winter

This winter-inspired illustration was created by Spanish designer Edu Fuentes

This brilliant illustrative graphic was created by Edu Fuentes - a Spanish-born illustrator, currently based in London. When he's not co-founding and producing regular contribution to the digital illustration and design e-zine Happy Wednesday, he creates inspiring works such as this winter-inspired number.

07. Hopper Whitman

This beer swilling hopping cricket wraps up for winter

Hopper Whitman is a beer-swilling, hopping cricket whose dubious dress sense changes with the seasonal ales. The winter brew has just been released, where we see the charismatic insect tooled up in boots and a scarf. Designed by New York's Stranger & Stranger, we love the typography style on this brilliant packaging design.

08. Cité des Crêtes

Pierre-Abraham Rochat specialises in 2D and 3D illustration

This adorable illustration was created as a personal project by Switzerland based designer Pierre-Abraham Rochat. Specialising in 3D illustration and 2D drawing, these tiny houses made us instantly swoon. We particularly love Rochat's attention to light details.

09. Fashionade

We love the wintery feel of this branding project

Fashionade is all about bright colours and happy people. Greek based designer Thomas Kiourtses was asked to design the whole identity of the company, from the logo, to the e-shop. "The main idea was to create a handwriten logotype, giving the brand a more young and friendly image, which I combined with a more strict fonts". We love the winter-inspired style of this branding.

10. Sleddin'

Sleddin' is a student animation project from Viz-a-GoGo 20, an annual showcase featuring the work of students from the graduate programs of the Department of Visualization at Texas A&M University. This adorably winter-inspired film was created by John Pettingill.

