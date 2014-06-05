You won't believe the detail in these collages

Vik Muniz puts old photographs at the forefront of his collage creations

There are many mixed media collage illustrations out there, with collage maker tools becoming a hugely popular way to get people creating a number of visual styles with their photos. However, the collages you see here take the medium to a whole other level, with unfathomably intricate detail.

Instead of keeping old photographs hidden away in boxes in the attic, Brazilian artist and photographer Vik Muniz makes use of them in a way many wouldn't think to. Carefully hand-cutting each image, he collates these photographs into one beautiuful collage.

"This current body of work focuses on the materiality of the photograph," he explains. "Drawing attention to the ways in which the physical character of the image is lost as we shift toward digital technologies and new modes of viewing."

