You'll love this stunning 90s-style numeral typography

This is experimental type at its best and most nostalgic

There's plenty of ways in which you can design an experimental typeface. You can find inspiration from just about anything and incorporate it into the typography your imagination wants to create. This latest project incorporates 90s nostalgia with bright colours and bold patterns.

Created by New York based designer Luke Choice, the series showcases the numbers in a variety of gorgeous and experimental way. Using clever shading and impressive shapes, the typography series is as wonderful as they come.

Choice works in a number of illustrative styles but its this offering - created for Instagram's 36 days of Type project - that has really caught our eye. Take a look for yourself below.

See more experimental type over on Luke Choice's website.

Have you produced an inspiring type project? Let us know in the comments box below!