Creative Bloq Advent Giveaway: Dec 01

We love the holiday season here at Creative Bloq - spending time with loved ones, eating too much and dancing like no-one's watching at the Xmas party (you know who you are). So, wanting to spread a little festive cheer, we've been like busy little elves and organised our very own Creative Bloq advent calendar, in which, for the next 24 days, we'll feature a free or discounted product for designers.

All you have to do is visit the site each day to take advantage of each offer. But you must be quick, some of these offers are only available for a limited period of time and, trust us, you won't want to miss any of them! Excited? You should be!

Click the button below to find out what's behind door number one...

Free 2014 calendar template from Ben the Illustrator

We couldn't think of a better way to kick off our advent event than with this beautiful, FREE 2014 calendar template by Ben the Illustrator. Created specially for Creative Bloq readers, Ben looked to the year ahead for inspiration.

"From the outset I wanted to construct this calendar differently, break away from the usual grid format," he says. "So I set about developing a creative approach to the format. After playing with circles and cubes I moved on to geometric patterns, and kept returning to the idea of a plus symbol.

"Not only is it aesthetic, easy on the eye, but it is the ultimate 'positive' shape, and if you're looking ahead to 2014 then you need a positive approach. So I created a geometric pattern using two plus symbols per day (am and pm) and added perspective to really give it some weight and make it a little more tactile.

Ben's design focuses on positivity

"I guess my entire career is based on playing with colour, and I wasn't going to let this project go out the door without throwing a lot of colour at it. So I put together a colour palette that could stretch through the year, through the seasons, so each month is co-ordinated with the weather, and perhaps even our moods. Here's wishing a very positive 2014 to everyone!"

Download 2014 calendar template

And something a little extra...

If that wasn't enough to get you in the holiday mood, Ben is also offering a discount on his two other beautiful 2014 calendar designs; Fluid Animals and Twisted Fifties. Usually £18 each, Ben is very generously offering them to all Creative Bloq readers for just £12 each. Simply visit the Ben the Illustrator store and enter CREATIVEBLOQ as a coupon code at the checkout to access the discount.

If you know anyone who needs a bit of organisation and style in their lives, this could be the perfect gift. But hurry, this offer is only available for a week from today and will return to the RRP on Sunday 8 December.

Make sure to check back tomorrow to find out what's behind door number two!