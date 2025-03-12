KFC takes a bite out of annoying fake game ads and turns them into real games

News
By
published

KFC Original Fake Games are ingenious.

Screenshots from KFC Original Fake Games
(Image credit: KFC)

Fake game ads have to be one of the most annoying genres of advertising. Cluttering social media feeds, they feature animations that are presented as if they were real gameplay, but which turn out to have nothing to do with the game they're advertising.

You would think everyone had cottoned on to the trick by now, but apparently these games continue to clock up millions of downloads. So KFC has gone and done something a little bit ingenious. It's taking a bite out of unscrupulous game publishers by turning their misleading ads into real games (See our pick of the best game development software if you want to make your own).

Joe Foley
Joe Foley

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

