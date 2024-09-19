Samsung hijacks Apple’s iconic slogan in shady ad

Remember when Apple used to think different?

Samsung Different ad
(Image credit: Samsung)

When Apple announced its latest iPhone 16 design there was a resounding lack of enthusiasm online (there are only so many ways you can resize a rectangle before it gets a little stale). Playing on the collective underwhelmed response from fans, Samsung has swooped in with a shady ad poking fun at Apple's generic phone design by giving the brand a taste of its own medicine.

Apple's iconic 'Think Different' campaign arguably birthed some of the best adverts of all time but in recent years Apple has slowly fallen short of its old pioneering ethos, churning out a sea of similar smartphones year upon year. Samsung's simple yet powerful ad is an ingenious jab at Apple, letting its innovative design speak for itself.

