Don't miss out on these mega Cricut deals with up to 50% off
Cricut's Mother's Day Sale is looking better than Amazon Prime Day.
If you're cutting it close (pardon the pun) to finding a gift in time for Mother's Day in the UK, then look no further than Cricut's mega Mother's Day sale, with up to 70% off materials and accessories, plus up to 50% off machines and bundles. These craft machines make excellent Mother's Day gift ideas, and you can even use the devices yourself to create some truly unique and personalised gifts.
The top deal I've picked out is on the CricutEasy Press 2 heat press machine, which is now only £99.99 down from £213.99 (that's an impressive £114 saving!). There are plenty of other deals to be had on some of the best Cricut machines on the market too, but the biggest deals seem to be on material + machine bundles.
If you're in the US – you have a bit longer to curate a gift for Mother's Day (May 11, 2025), so why not invest in a Cricut machine and get your craft on this Spring? There are some excellent deals over at Cricut's US store too, and other retailers, that you won't want to miss.
I've rounded up all of the best Cricut deals for you below. If you haven't already, take a look at the new Cricut Maker 4 and Explore 4 series which offers some serious upgrades for pro crafters, or see our best Cricut alternatives guide for other options.
Cricut's Mother's Day sale has some mega deals
UK Cricut deals
Save: £114
The Cricut EasyPress 2 is an excellent heat press machine used for transferring iron-on vinyl to your choice of compatible material. Yes, it's more expensive than a typical iron - but that's for good reason. It has been replaced by the EasyPress 3 model (below) but this is no good for mums who don't like app-controlled tech.
Save: £20
This minimalist and compact Cricut machine is a winner for crafters with smaller projects, and our reviewer found it to be extremely precise too with camera-based accuracy. This might not be a huge saving, but check out the bundle option below for better value.
See our Cricut Joy Xtra review for more details
Save: £50
If you're looking for an upgrade, you can get the Cricut EasyPress 3 model for the same price as the EasyPress 2 right now. The difference? It has built-in Bluetooth wireless technology and can connect and be controlled by the Cricut Heat app to monitor time and temperature.
BUNDLE DEAL - get the EasyPress 3 + the Everything Iron-On Bundle( including 7 rolls of vinyl and tools) for only £169.99 - down from £355.89
Save: £173.30
This bundle deal on the Cricut Joy Xtra includes not only the machine itself, but everything you could possibly need to use with it. Including a fine-point blade, fine-point pen, mini weeder, trimmers, basic tool sets, grip mats, sticker paper, printable vinyl, gel pens, markers, and an assortment of Smart Vinyl rolls and labels to get you started. Not forgetting the All Access subscription too.
Save: £98.88
This bundle deal on the Cricut Joy includes not only a subscription to Cricut Access, but all the pens, fine-point tools, grip mats, and an assortment of card stocks to get you started in no time. For only £11 extra than buying the machine alone (on sale), this is a no-brainer deal.
Cricut Joy (machine only) deal - £149.99 now £134.99 at Cricut UK
US Cricut deals
Save: $140
Overview: The Cricut EasyPress 2 is a top choice for any crafter working with heat transfer materials or infusible ink, and is more reliable than using a typical household iron, given that you have more control over pressure, temperature, and time.
Release date: 2018
Price context: The Cricut EasyPress 2 usually costs $239.99 / £213.99 for the 12 x 10-inch model above – so this deal is fantastic and I wouldn't sleep on it.
Price Check: $99 at Walmart | $99 at Michael's
Review Consensus: When we reviewed the EasyPress 2, our reviewer found that it was super lightweigt and portable, and easy to use. "The speed at which this machine heats up is amazing, it gets to maximum temperature in less than three minutes. "
Read our Cricut EasyPress 2 review ⭑⭑⭑⭑⭑
Save: $50
Overview: The Cricut Hat Press has a very specific purpose, and I'm sure you can guess from the name what that is. A lot like the Cricut Easypress 2, this machine is used to press heat transfer materials onto all types of hats, thanks to its curved shape.
Release date: March 2022
Price history: This is the best price we've seen on the Cricut Hat press to date!
Price Check: $129 at Cricut | $129 at Amazon
Review Consensus: We haven't officially reviewed this Cricut machine yet, but it has made our guide to the best heat press machines on the market.
Save: $30
Overview: The Cricut Joy is a smaller version of some of Cricut's more premium machines, like the Explore and Maker series. It is limited due to its size, but this also makes it super portable.
Release date: March 2020
Price history: We've seen this deal pop up before, but we don't see it very often. So keep this in mind if you're thinking of waiting for another opportunity.
Price Check: $129 at Amazon | $129 at Cricut
Review Consensus: In our Cricut Joy review, our tester felt that this tiny machine exceeded expectations. "If you want to create cards, stickers and heat press templates the Cricut Joy is a quick and easy gadget to have in your craft closet."
Read our Cricut Joy review for more ⭑⭑⭑⭑⭑
Below you'll find the best deals and lowest prices on the Cricut products in your region and worldwide, using our clever deals widget updating 24/7.
