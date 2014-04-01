Behind the scenes of The Lego Movie video game

Being huge fans of Lego here at Creative Bloq, we were super-excited about The Lego Movie hitting cinemas last month. To coincide with the film's release, Emmet and his Lego co-stars were also turned into a video game, for which digital illustrator Albert Co created the key artwork.

Co's main task was create images that captured the look and mood of the movie, including posing the limited-jointed characters like real Lego mini-figures. "I was also required to create a custom texturing technique to all the character models to make them look worn, like in the movie," Co reveals on Behance.

An enviable talent, Co generously shares his work, highlighting the process behind the art of Lego Movie video game. A testament to his artistic skills, Co's initial compositions barely change to reach the final renders, something that is true in many of his projects, all of which can be seen in his awe-inspiring portfolio.

