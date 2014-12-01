Illustrated calendar highlights silly holidays

The calendar highlights the silliest holidays around

There were some amazing calendar designs for 2014 and we've even seen some gorgeous 2015 calendars already and this one is no exception. Created by San Francisco based designer, illustrator and painter Annica Lydenberg, it'll certainly make you laugh.

"I have a deep obsession with type as art," she explains. "It's the eighth year in a row I have completed this calendar, where I search for the most absurd non-denominational REAL holidays I can possibly find and then hand draw type and illustration for that month."

"This year includes such new favorites as 'Stay Home Because You’re Well Day' and 'Extraterrestrial Visitor Day.'" With plenty of hilarious anecdotes, the silly holidays calendar design is both adorable and inspiring. Just take a look at some of the typography included.

Have you seen any inspiring 2015 calendars? Let us know in the comments box below!