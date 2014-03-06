Master the art of manga with the new IFX

The IFX manga special celebrates all things unique and quirky. Han-Yuan Yu leads the charge, with the cover artist putting a distinctive spin on his trademark manga style, adding aboriginal costumes to create an indelible image. And he shows you how he did it in an in-depth five-page workshop.

There are Q&As on molten metal, glowing fur, buckling limbs, fantastical jewellery. Lindsey Look takes you on a tour of her work space. And you can find out more about the third-annual Spectrum Fantastic Ar Live.

There's all your usual favourites: a 16-page section dedicate to traditional art; all the latest news from the fantasy art community; digital and traditional art FXPose galleries; a host of workshops and Q&As.

You'll find a ton of assets available to download or, along with video workshops, watch on the private IFX YouTube page. Have a flick-through the magazine and visit the IFX store to order a copy.