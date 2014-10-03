Penguin asks creatives to redesign Stephen Fry book

We’ve all seen entertaining mashups of movies, TV shows and songs on YouTube. But what about books?

Actor, comedian and writer Stephen Fry – who has one of the world’s most followed Twitter accounts – has partnered with file transfer service WeTransfer to conduct a unique experiment along these lines.

He's open sourced his latest memoir, More Fool Me, for creatives reinterpret it in any language or form, including text, data visualisation, app, audio and 3D modelling.

Whether you're a graphic, web, app or 3D designer, you can get involved

Samples of text, metadata, imagery and audio from the new book and Fry’s previous memoir The Fry Chronicles, are available for download via a special WeTransfer Plus page. And Penguin Books is challenging people to turn them into their own innovative takes on Fry’s memoirs.

The brief invites entrants to focus on a theme based on the celebrity’s passions, including technology, friendship and heroes, literature and language. WeTransfer will showcase some of the unique submissions on the site, which has 60 million users worldwide. You can find full details of this intriguing challenge here.