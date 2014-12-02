Truly magical Harry Potter book covers

We think these books would be snapped up if they were put on sale

A book cover is like a blank canvas – you can do almost anything and we've seen some stunners in our time here at Creative Bloq. From the amazing typography on book covers to inspirational Penguin book cover designs, they've all added a little creativity to their literature.

Hungarian based artist Kincső Nagy embarked on this Harry Potter project for her BA degree project but we think these would be snapped up if put on sale. "My goal was to redesign them with such illustrations that was able to show the extraordinary atmosphere of the books," she explains.

"I started to experiment with interactive illustrations, so as to not distract attention from the plot, but add to the story. Most of the illustrations have a 'playing' part – some can pop up whilst you can look inside others. Each illustration was created with stencil then scanned and coloured in Photoshop."

