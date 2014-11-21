You'll fall in love with these Game of Thrones illustrations

The Wacom tablet adds texture, shading and colour to the illustrations

There have been some incredible design tributes to Game of Thrones over the years, with artists a-plenty lending their skills to their favourite TV show. Here, Marc Simonetti created illustrations of the Throne itself for new book – 'The World of Ice and Fire' – using hand-drawn sketches and his trusty Wacom tablet.

The book is a lavishly illustrated volume that charts the comprehensive history of the Seven Kingdoms, providing vividly constructed accounts of the epic battles, bitter rivalries, and daring rebellions that lead to the events of A Song of Ice and Fire and HBO's Game of Thrones.

The black and white sketches are hand drawn and then corrected and shaded with the Wacom, making all the difference in terms of texture and overall execution. This is a must for any Game of Thrones fan – we can't quite get enough of the detail in the offerings.

