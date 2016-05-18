3 tips for modernising CSS

net magazine readers share their CSS thoughts

From factoring in responsive web design to keeping up with the latest developments in CSS3 animation, bringing an old site into the modern era can be tricky. So to help developers find their way through, net magazine asked their Twitter followers how they get CSS up to date.

01. Review and rearrange

@netmag review code, and (slowly but surely) move snippets into smaller partials to be able to improve at later date. Test, test, test! 1/2February 18, 2016

@netmag Take inventory first. You can't throw out garbage until you know what you have.February 18, 2016

@netmag 2/2 moving CSS around can have adverse effects so be v. careful with any changes - even just reorderingFebruary 18, 2016

02. Take it slow

@netmag Next, reconsider every code construct and mercilessly kill every one that doesn’t need to be there.February 18, 2016

@netmag Copy paste from .CSS to .SCSS and slowly modularise.February 18, 2016

@netmag Sass it up and give it a good SMACSS treatmentFebruary 16, 2016

03. Just don't

@netmag With a big stick, a burlap sack, a bonfire and a cup of tea.February 16, 2016

@netmag delete delete delete delete delete delete delete delete delete delete delete delete delete delete delete delete delete. start again.February 17, 2016

This article was originally published in net magazine issue 279, page 17.