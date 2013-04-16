Adobe brings Photoshop filters to the browser

We're all used to using Photoshop filters to apply visual effects like blur, grayscale, drop shadows, and sepia to our images. Now Adobe has launched CSS Custom Filters, which enable you to apply filters to not just images, but any HTML or SVG element in real time, right in the browser.

Read all our CSS-related posts here

Effects go beyond those offered by standard Photoshop filters

Custom CSS Filters go beyond the effects offered by standard Photoshop filters to create effects such as flipping pages, curling corners, paper textures, curtain effects, a magnifying glass, "or anything else you can express in a shading language".

To explain what CSS Filters are and how you can use them, Adobe has built an application called CSS FilterLab. It has also released this explanatory video:

Liked this? Read these!

How to build an app

Illustrator tutorials: amazing ideas to try today!

Our favourite web fonts - and they don't cost a penny

Have you had a play with CSS Custom Filters yet? Share your views in the comments below!