July 2012 (#229)

We've changed editors but we haven't changed our usual mix of features and hands-on tutorials covering the latest web technologies. The cover feature, for a start, rounds up the latest apps for responsive design, image compression and more!

We also report on Web Intents, a brand new way of making web apps interoperable... or there will be, if everyone can agree how it's done. Then there's a feature on designing for non-profits, and leading designers reveal the secrets in this sector. Also in this issue:

  • Chain CSS transitions with JavaScript
  • Design a Pinterest style site with Masonry
  • We explain the new laws on cookies
  • Build a content delivery system with ASP.NET
  • Make an animated sprite with Photoshop and CSS
  • Create real-time apps with WebSockets
