May 2012 (#227)

Get more out of content management systems! We reveal helpful techniques to create responsive websites in WordPress and if you fancy an alternative, why you may actually would want to switch to Drupal

We've got a host of great content in this month's issue of .net magazine, but fans of content management systems - and let's be honest, who isn't a fan of content management systems? - will be extemely excited by a couple of articles: our cover feature concentrates on the best ways to create a responsive site using WordPress, but we love Drupal, too, and we show you how to painlessly migrate to Drupal. Also in this issue:

  • Pick the best PHP framework
  • Build a homepage template with CSS
  • Add HTML5 audio to your sites
  • Keep your web apps safe from hackers
  • Master the jQuery Scroll Path plug-in
  • Danny Sullivan on the future of SEO
