The best LG CX OLED TV deals in October 2022

The LG CX OLED TV was, until very recently, one of LG's best, and one of the best OLED TVs around. And though it may have been surpassed by LG's own C1 and C2 models, we still think the very best LG CX deals are well worth your consideration, as the TV offers so much to so many users, whether that's film buffs or gamers.

The LG CX OLED TV was released in 2020, and was priced as a mid to high end OLED TV. The smallest 48-inch model sold for $1,299 £1,099, and the biggest 77-inch model went for $2,999/£2,999. These days you shouldn't be paying full price, and we've seen the 55-inch LG CX TV go for $1,199 down from its retail price of $1,799.

However, considering that the next level up, the LG C1, is currently going for

$1,296.99 over at Amazon (opens in new tab), we really think that buying the LG CX is only really worth it if it's going for just above the $1,000 mark.

The best LG CX OLED TV deals now

LG CX OLED TV 2020's best LG OLED is still a great choice (when discounted) Sizes: 48, 55, 65, 77-inches | Resolution: 4K | HDR: HDR10, Dolby Vision, HLG | Screen type: OLED £1,894.49 (opens in new tab) at Amazon (opens in new tab) Great OLED image quality Great connectivity Overtaken by the LG C1 and C2

The LG CX is a great TV pick for the majority of users – if you can find a model! When it came out in 2020 it was the best OLED TV on sale (in our opinion), and even though it was overtaken by the LG C1 and the LG C2, that just means that there are potentially some amazing deals to be had on the LG CX. As mentioned above, the smallest 48-inch model originally retailed at $1,299 £1,099, and the biggest 77-inch size retailed at $2,999/£2,999.

We also like to look at the 55-inch model of any TV, as that's usually the best selling model size. The LG 55CX TV retailed at $1,799 in 2020, but you can get it right now over at Amazon for $1,649, saving you $150.

The LG CX is a great TV for getting a beautiful picture, and good for gaming, thanks to its 4K resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate. Its brightness is not the best, however, and it has been bettered (if only slightly) by the C1 and C2 (we're not including the LG G1, as that 'gallery' TV is at a much higher price point). So basically, if you can find a decent deal on the CX, that is much cheaper than the C1, then we think it's definitely worth it. If the C1 model is cheaper, it's a no brainer that you seek out the best LG C1 deals.

