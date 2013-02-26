April 2013 (#239)

There's more to freelancing than deciding what tools to use. In this issue, Craig Grannell interviews web industry folk who've gone it alone and unearths their top tips on how to win new work, nurture relationships with existing clients and much more. Elsewhere in the magazine, Richard Shepherd explains how to getting started with building an indie game, Jenn Lukas demonstrates how to use CSS3 transitions to create fun link effects and Martin Cooper interviews Adobe Web Engine product manager Divya Manian. Plus:

Add Facebook polls to your site

Make your own style guide

Build better HTML5 forms