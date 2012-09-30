AROUND THE BLOQ: Cool design offices, responsive browsing, branding tips and much more!

10 stimulating design offices to stir the senses
Take a look at these sensational design offices, which have gone to huge lengths to ensure employees never lack creativity.
Big Mouth: Responsive browsing
Maybe it's sunstroke, but the irascible Gary Marshall has decided it's time to make the internet a happier place.
New animated short: RISING
CG Supervisor Stéphane Thibert talks about new, fantastic animation called RISING from Mikros Image.
Promote your portfolio with Pinterest
Share your work with the fast-growing and design-addicted scrapbook community.
10 points I always keep in mind while designing
Fantasy Interactive's Anton Repponen has worked with some of the world's biggest brands. Now you can learn from that experience, as he presents his own personal checklist for better designs.
10 great online collaboration tools for designers
These interactive, real-time collaboration tools make designers' work easier - wherever you are in the world.
50 ways to design better branding
Designing for digital throws up a host of challenges. Our panel of pro designers share their top tips for mastering truly cross-platform branding.