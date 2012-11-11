AROUND THE BLOQ: Top WordPress examples, jQuery tips and more!

Building a site but not sure which CMS to go with? Take a look at these 20 great examples of WordPress sites to get that inspiration flowing...

In this tutorial, Swedish computer science student Joel Besada shows you how to take a personal site with a common text document layout, and create something far more interesting with the jQuery Scroll Path plug-in.

Pioneer of Photoshop-based digital art Per Gustafsson shares some pro techniques for adding mood to your Photoshop projects.

3D artist David Lance reveals how he made a weird and wonderful creature for his short film.

The first in a six-part series of practical manuals by Computer Arts magazine, The Design Student Handbook is your definitive guide to breaking into the design industry - and it's on same now in the UK and online.

You can't afford to ignore the challenges presented by the prevalence of hi-res displays, but fortunately, there are some great tools out there for high-res design.

Sir Jonathan Ive now have creative control of both product and interface design at Apple. Should we be celebrating? Leading designer give their views...