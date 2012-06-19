Topics

August 2012 (#230)

This month we've invited 10 experts in web design and development to reveal their top tips for 10 essential areas of building websites. We cover HTML5, CSS, JavaScript, jQuery, Photoshop, Fireworks, WordPress, Drupal, SEO and responsive design

There's also a guide on buying and selling websites, an interview with Carlos Ulloa, the creator of Papervision3D, who tells us how far 3D on the web has come, as well as the usual mix of cutting-edge tutorials and inspirational articles. Here are some of the highlights:

  • Improve your media queries with Sass 3.2
  • Manage multiple WordPress sites with ManageWP
  • Master CSS pixels for Retina displays
  • Build a Facebook Timeline app with Open Graph
  • Programme the Flash IDE with xJSFL
  • Create a simple CMS with ASP.NET
