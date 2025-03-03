Cash App's new brand guidelines make style guides fun

And the 3D icons are on the money.

Cash App logo
(Image credit: Cash App)

Boring brand manuals and design libraries are a dime a dozen, but every so often we come across a brand style guide that looks a million bucks. And Cash App's new brand design portal is on the money.

The Dropbox brand website set the standard high recently. Now Digital wallet provider Cash App has risen to the challenge with an engagingly dynamic presentation of its brand assets and guidelines that puts staid style guides to shame.

Image 1 of 3
Cash App branding
3D icons are part of Cash App's brand assets(Image credit: Cash App)
Image 1 of 3
Cash App branding
The brand colour palette, 'Cash App Green' features prominently across everything(Image credit: Cash App)

Joe Foley
Joe Foley

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

