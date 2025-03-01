Meta's changed the Facebook Messenger logo at the worst possible time

News
By
published

Is this Zuck's "masculine energy"?

Old and new Facebook Messenger logos
(Image credit: Meta / Future)

Back in 2020, Meta announced proudly that "nothing's changed, everything’s changed" when it replaced the blue Facebook Messenger logo with a series of redesigns sporting purple and pink gradients. Four years on, now nothing has changed for real.

Meta has baffled Messenger users by rowing back on the much publicised logo redesign and reverting to the previous blue palette. It's offered no explanation for the change, but people have already reached their own conclusions about the reverse rebrand.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Joe Foley
Joe Foley

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
AI generated images of Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, including himself as a gladiator for some reason, made using Meta&#039;s &#039;Imagine Me&#039; AI feature
Facebook dumps fact checkers; the internet responds
Capital One logo design
Capital One’s controversial new logo faces out of this world design comparisons
HBO logo and possible new Max logo
Sorry HBO, this isn't the MAX rebrand we wanted
YouTube icon
The YouTube logo changed colour, and people are only just noticing
Walmart new visual identity
Walmart’s refresh attracted criticism – but designers loved it
YouTube logo
YouTube finally explains its subtle logo redesign
Latest in Logos & Icons
Old and new Facebook Messenger logos
Meta's changed the Facebook Messenger logo at the worst possible time
NBA logo on red
The photo behind the NBA logo has surprisingly humble origins
Ford logo in two versions
The Ford logo is suddenly causing major confusion online
NASA/Apple/Nike logos with chrome effect
From Apple to Nike, I’m mesmerised by these hypnotising chrome logos
McDonald&#039;s billboard
From McDonald's to Kellogg's: Why are so many brands ditching their logo?
HBO logo and possible new Max logo
Sorry HBO, this isn't the MAX rebrand we wanted
Latest in News
Asus laptop deals
Forget MacBooks, Amazon's got some great deals on Asus laptops right now
Atari sauces
Retro gamers are drooling over these Atari-themed sauces
The Samsung Galaxy S25 on a green background with the text &#039;Massive deal&#039; next to it.
Quick! Get a Samsung Galaxy S25 for just $300 or the Galaxy S25 Ultra for just $400, with valid trade in
Old and new Facebook Messenger logos
Meta's changed the Facebook Messenger logo at the worst possible time
NBA logo on red
The photo behind the NBA logo has surprisingly humble origins
Command &amp; Conquer
Command & Conquer is back in the most surprising way