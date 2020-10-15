Creative Bloq is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

New Messenger logo is supposed to be fun, but is it just familiar?

Instagram, is that you?

Facebook Messenger
Facebook Messenger's new look (Image credit: Facebook)

Just weeks after announcing the merging of Facebook and Instagram's messaging services, Facebook has revealed a brand new look for its Messenger app. The colourful facelift includes a brand new icon – but some users think it looks very familiar.

Until now, the all-blue speech bubble had remained largely unchanged since the standalone Messenger app's arrival in 2011, but the new update sees it replaced by a version featuring a gradient of purple, pink and orange. Yep, it seems the Facebook team has taken logo inspiration from somewhere rather close to home: Instagram. 

Facebook Messenger logo

The new logo looks pretty familiar  (Image credit: Facebook)

In what looks like an attempt to emphasise Messenger's new cross-app chat abilities, Facebook has created a much more Insta-esque design, with the gradient strongly resembling the current Instagram icon's own purple, red and orange hues (below). Indeed, if it wasn't clear before that the two apps are part of the same family, it certainly is now. 

Instagram and Facebook Messenger logos

Spot the difference  (Image credit: Facebook/Future Owns)

“Today, Messenger gets a new look to mark our continued evolution from a simple way to message your Facebook friends, to a place to hang out with your favourite people, on your favourite apps and devices,” Facebook said in a blog post. "Our new logo reflects a shift to the future of messaging, a more dynamic, fun, and integrated way to stay connected to the people you’re close to." 

While Facebook didn't explicitly acknowledge the Instagram connection in terms of design, Twitter users were quick to notice the resemblance. And some are even wondering if this is the start of a longer process of unification – could other Facebook-owned apps such as WhatsApp, or even the main Facebook app itself, be next in line for the gradient treatment? 

As for the logo design itself, we'd say it's a successful attempt to inject some fun and friendliness into a previously rather cold design – which perhaps goes to show that the company is aware that Instagram's branding is simply more fun than Facebook's.

Along with the new logo, Facebook has revealed customisable chat themes such as 'love' and 'tie-dye' (below). "Together with new delight features like selfie stickers and vanish mode that are coming soon," Facebook says, "making your chats fun and personalised has never been easier."

Facebook messenger

Messenger's new customisable themes in action  (Image credit: Facebook)

With Google's new Gmail logo bringing it in line with the rest of Google Workspace, it seems consistency is the order of the day for tech companies right now, particularly when it comes to icons and logos. With this in mind, we wouldn't be surprised if Facebook announces "fun" (read: Instagram-inspired) new looks for more of its apps in the coming months. If you're looking for more logo inspiration, check out our 10 best logos of all time. 

