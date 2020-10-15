Creative Bloq is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

PlayStation 5 UI reveal teased by Burger King in bizarre new collaboration

You want a PS5 with that?

Burger King
(Image credit: Burger King)

Burger King caused quite the stir yesterday, when it sent out a tweet teasing some sort of PS5 collaboration. With a video that saw a glowing sandwich bag being opened to the tune of the PS5 startup sound, the King of Burgers told the world something big was afoot. 

Shortly after, news came out of a BK/Sony mashup (or fry up, we suppose) – a sweepstake competition that could land you a brand new PS5. We enjoyed the teaser campaign, which got a lot of attention on Twitter. See the video below, and if you want to make your own, use one of these top video editing apps.

To enter, simply eat at a Burger King restaurant in the USA and spend over $5 from the 15th October through 22nd November. That's all you have to do to be in with a chance. Pretty simple, right? If you like Burger King, that is. 

Some reactions were less impressed and continued the roasting of the PS5 design with an appropriately-themed meme. Seems we weren't the only ones surprised the big reveal wasn't that the PS5 can also be a grill.

Many Twitter users responded with their hopes of the big UI reveal (we wonder if they were convinced by this 'leak' on Reddit this month). While UI news could be round the corner, but for now they'll have to settle themselves with the news that they may not have to pay for their new console – just eat a lot of burgers instead. 

