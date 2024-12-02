OFFF's bold rebrand signals its role at the centre of creative culture

OFFF is one of our favourite international design festivals, and it's become an important fixture on the calendar for the global creative community since its inception back in 2001.

It's long one of the best places to discover new trends, new talent and new approaches, but now OFFF is more than just an iconic festival: it's an iconic brand too. That's thanks to a sleek rebrand that asserts OFFF's postion at the centre of creative culture (see our pick of the best rebrands of all time and the best new logos of 2024 for more inspiration).

(Image credit: OFFF)

Comprising a new logo, colour palette, typography and a new website, the rebrand has been crafted by the design company COLLINS ahead of OFFF's 25th anniversary edition, which will be held in Barcelona in May 2025. The new identity all revolves around a concept dubbed the 'Centre OFFF Gravity', which refers to OFFF's position at the centre of the international creative community.

COLLINS describes the design as being inspired by "magnetic forces" as OFFF both attracts and projects. In terms of attraction, it's a meeting point for diverse minds and visions, while it also projects in that it seeks to catalyze and expand ideas and knowledge.

"Twenty-five years of OFFF Festival have been an incredible journey," says Pep Salazar, director of OFFF. "As a community and a space for discovering new visual trends where inspiration flows freely, we now reignite our imagination to usher in a new era of OFFF – one focused on moving forward and creating."

Brian Collins of COLLINS, added: "For a quarter-century, the remarkable people at OFFF have not only redefined the conversation about creativity for each of us as individuals, artists and designers, but they have built a real and welcoming international community, enabling people to support each other in ways none of us could never do alone.

"In the end, there is nothing, nothing, nothing stronger than a community of imaginative people determining and advocating what they most deeply care about. We are beyond honored to work with OFFF, taking what's rare and best, and giving this community's ambition a new voice and an even bigger future."

Details of OFFF 2025 will be announced in February.