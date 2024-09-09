Porsche's turbonite is the most surprising colour trend of NYFW

New York Fashion Week is upon us, which means global colour authority Pantone is making its seasonal predictions about the colour trends for spring/summer 2025. And there's one surprise amid the likes of Déjà vu Blue, Misted Marigold, Limpet Shell and Rum Raisin.

For the first time, Pantone is including an exclusive brand colour in its trend report. Turbonite (PQ-2336C for those who speak Pantone) is a hue that it created specifically for Porsche (see our guide to colour theory to learn more about how brands use colour).

Turbonite was created for Porsche Turbo models (Image credit: Porsche / Pantone)

Turbonite was created to feature as a signature colour for Porsche Turbo models. Depending on the model line, details such as the inlays in the front aprons, the spokes, or aeroblades, in the alloy wheels can be finished in the new hue.

Porsche recognises that "at first glance, Turbonite might just look like a timeless shade of grey", but says that if you dig deeper "it’s clear there’s more going on". That's because the metallic colour is infused with subtle gold and bronze tones and has a satin matte finish.

"It’s the kind of colour that stands out for its understated elegance – a blend of heritage and modernity that’s hard to ignore. It’s innovative, timeless and strong, inspired by nature and its minerals. It’s a shade that took several years to develop, but one that was well worth the wait," Porsche says.

The creation of turbonite is also being billed as a milestone moment in the crossover between automotive design and global fashion trends. Michael Mauer, who has the incredible job of vice president of style at Porsche, sees a clear link between the car brand and Pantone. “Every designer and graphic artist knows the Pantone colour cards. In the same way that the Porsche 911 is the archetype of all sports cars, for more than 60 years the US company’s colour standard system has been the reference work for everyone that uses colours in design,” he says in the announcement.

As for the colour itself, he says. "Turbonite is unique. An innovative, timeless, strong, but not loud colour that gives our Turbo derivatives an unmistakable, self-assured look. Like all Porsche colours, the newly developed colour shade was created over several years in a labour-intensive creative and development process.”

Laurie Pressman, vice president of the Pantone Color Institute, explained the rationale for including turbonite in the Pantone Fashion Color Trend Report Spring / Summer 2025. “Car design and fashion have inspired each other for many years. Trend scouts very closely observe what’s new and what can be adapted,” she says. “In our opinion, Turbonite has the potential to become an iconic colour and shape the perception of the Porsche brand for years to come. Simply put, this metallic grey tone has that certain something."

For more on car brands, see our pick of the best car logos and the best car logo redesigns.