Porsche's turbonite is the most surprising colour trend of NYFW

No, it's not just grey.

Pantone Porsche turbonite colour
(Image credit: Porsche / Pantone)

New York Fashion Week is upon us, which means global colour authority Pantone is making its seasonal predictions about the colour trends for spring/summer 2025. And there's one surprise amid the likes of Déjà vu Blue, Misted Marigold, Limpet Shell and Rum Raisin.

For the first time, Pantone is including an exclusive brand colour in its trend report. Turbonite (PQ-2336C for those who speak Pantone) is a hue that it created specifically for Porsche (see our guide to colour theory to learn more about how brands use colour).

Joe Foley
Joe Foley

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

